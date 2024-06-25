UN tells Israel it will suspend aid operations across Gaza without improved safety, UN officials say

FILE - Israeli soldiers look at pictures of revelers killed on Oct. 7, 2023 at the Nova music festival by Hamas militants during a cross-border attack, as they visit the site in Re'im, southern Israel near the Gaza border, Jan. 28, 2024. UN threatens to suspend humanitarian operations across Gaza unless Israel does more to improve safety, UN officials say. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

WASHINGTON – Senior U.N. officials have told Israel they will suspend aid operations across Gaza unless urgent steps are taken to better protect humanitarian workers, two U.N. officials say.

A U.N. letter sent to senior Israeli officials this month said Israel must provide U.N. workers with direct communication with Israeli forces on the ground in Gaza, among other steps, the officials said.

Recommended Videos

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations with Israeli officials. The U.N. officials say there has been no final decision on suspending operations across Gaza and that talks with Israelis were ongoing.

The U.N. World Food Program has already suspended aid delivery from a U.S.-built pier in Gaza over security concerns.

Israeli military officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.