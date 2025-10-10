Skip to main content
Taiwan's president pledges to accelerate the building of air defense system in face of China threat

Associated Press

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te waves during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te on Friday pledged to accelerate the building of a “T-Dome” air defense system in the face of the threat from China.

Lai said his government would establish a rigorous defense system with high-level detection and effective interception.

The T-Dome, or Taiwan Dome, was an apparent reference to the Iron Dome system that Israel has developed.

Lai, speaking at a Taiwan National Day celebration, also pledged to increase defense spending to more than 3% of GDP and to reach 5% by 2030. GDP, or gross domestic product, is a measure of the size of the overall economy.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

