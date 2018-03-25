Wrong-way crash leads to 3 deaths on I-64-77, officials say

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - West Virginia State Police have released the names of three people killed in a highway accident. Two firefighters who responded to the accident also died.

State police spokesman Capt. Reggie Patterson says in a news release the accident involving three vehicles occurred Saturday evening along I-64-77 southeast of Charleston.

The statement says a car driven by 77-year-old Beatrice Patrick of Salyersville, Kentucky, was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes when it struck another car head-on. The second car then left the road and struck a disabled box truck.

Patterson says the driver of the second car, 49-year-old James W. Platte of Westphalia, Michigan, and his wife, 38-year-old Tonya Platte, were killed.

The driver of the box truck, 40-year-old Jordan Napoleon of Greer, South Carolina, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

