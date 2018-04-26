10 News interviews Dolly Parton

PIGEON FORGE, TN - Perhaps one of the most recognizable faces and voices in entertainment, more than just a country music icon, Dolly Parton is a Hollywood legend.

From small beginnings to worldwide fame, she's the face of the American dream.

Ten news spoke to Parton 47 years ago when her career was just getting started on the Porter Wagoner show that aired on WSLS 10.

"I want to thank Porter Wagoner,” Parton said. “I want to thank channel 10," Wagoner told then-10 News reporter Clay Peters.

A lot's happened since then, but the love for her in our region has only grown.

“I love Southwest Virginia,” Parton told 10 News

We thought it was time again for an interview. She agreed to meet us for a sit-down conversation.

Watch tonight on 10 News at 6 p.m. to see how Parton is helping local children.



