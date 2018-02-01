Convicted arsonist returns to volunteer fire department for second chance

IRON GATE, Va. - A convicted arsonist is back working for his volunteer fire department after he was charged with setting several fires in the same community he promised to protect more than a decade ago.

Scotty Boyd started serving his community as a volunteer with the Iron Gate Fire Department at the age of 14.

"Knowing at the end of the night, you'd helped your neighbors is the main goal," Boyd said.

But five years into the job, his life went up in flames.

Boyd was one of two volunteer firefighters charged with setting eight fires in Alleghany and Botetourt counties between December 2006 and December 2007.

10 News spoke with the fire chief when police arrested the men 11 years ago.

"It’s real bad. It's a big slap in the face," Robert Boyd said back in 2007.

The scandal rocked the small town of Iron Gate, a community of fewer than 400 people, and left them wondering how someone whose job it was to protect them could have done something like this.

"It’s really shocking. You know a person, and they're good, clean-cut person. It happens. You just don't see it coming," community member Mark Nicely said when 10 News first reported on the arson charges back in 2007.

That December, Boyd spent eight days in jail before being released to await trial.

"Everything you have worked for is gone. Everything you will work for, it's not going to be there. It's like that day I woke up that morning, my life changed forever," Boyd said.

He fought some of the very same fires that he started.

"You kind of just stood back and was like, you know, this is not good, like why is this happening?" Boyd said. "I knew it was wrong, but at the same time it's like, do you do wrong, or do you impress your friends and remain friends?"

Kasey Dudley, now the assistant chief, was a junior firefighter at the time.

"Everybody had their suspicions, but nobody ever thought it could be him," Dudley said.

The people who put their lives on the line to fight fires alongside Boyd were shocked to find out that he was responsible.

"It hit us all hard. It was a very hard time for the department. We lost a lot of members," Dudley said.

10 News went to the Alleghany County Courthouse and found documents that show Boyd pleaded guilty to arson in June 2008. He spent 30 days in jail and had to pay more than $50,000 in restitution.

He wanted to return to the fire department, but as a felon, he couldn't.

"I was like, I’m going to be nobody. You know, you're always walking around with a gray cloud over your head," Boyd said.

A turning point came on Oct. 31, 2016, when Boyd received a letter from Governor Terry McAuliffe restoring his civil rights. This letter gave Boyd a second chance and a shot at returning to the fire department.

"I knew that day that like, I can actually be somebody with my life," Boyd said.

He still had all of the necessary certifications, but something was missing.

"Are we going to be able to trust him? Once he starts putting that turnout gear on again, is he going to have the same thing?" Dudley said.

Nearly a decade after he disgraced his department, they welcomed him back. Dudley said it was a difficult decision that no one took lightly, but it's clear now that it was the right decision.

"We need guys, and we need guys that are physically able to go do the work. It's hard, strenuous work. He's willing to come out here and risk his life to go into a burning building," Dudley said.

Now Boyd says each day, he works harder than the day before to prove to the community that taking a chance on him was worth it.

"It could be 3 in the morning and your neighbor could be like, 'Oh, my cat's in a tree, can you come get it out?' You know I’m going to be here to do it," Boyd said.

A constant reminder of Boyd's mistake still sits right across the railroad tracks from the fire department: what was once a house that Boyd turned into a pile of rubble.

10 News walked with him to that house and asked him why.

“Hey, there's a fire, let's go put it out," Boyd said. "It’s a memory that I had a hand in that happening. It's just an awkward feeling, like every time you look over here. Coming over here, I use that as an example to do better."

"If he learned something and say, 10 people learn from him not to do it, then I think us giving him a second chance was worth it," Dudley said.

Though the pain he caused his neighbors will likely never go away, Boyd hopes that with every call, he can help them heal.

"I don't want to be known as that guy that burnt this community down, and now being able to fix it, it's an awesome feeling," Boyd said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.