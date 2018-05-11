Dashcam footage shows arrest of Roanoke mother in Amber Alert search

ROANOKE, Va. - An Amber Alert on April 30 alerted police across the country that two Roanoke children had been abducted from the home of their grandmother.

The children were thought to be in "extreme danger," according to the alert.

Dashcam footage provided by Ohio State Police shows how police handled the arrest of the mother.

The police pulled over the vehicle driven by the children's mother, Camille Crumbly, and her friend, Tineshia Mack.

The officer said he pulled the car over because it was weaving.

"The reason why I stopped you is because you were weaving back there. I was wondering if you were tired or anything," the Ohio Highway Patrol trooper said.

He asked Crumbly to get out of the car, something she clearly did not want to do.

"Why do you need me to step out?" Crumbly asked.

"Go ahead and step out," replied the trooper.

While this is happening, the abducted children, 5-year-old Bailey and 4-year-old Guage, are in the back seat.

Family members had told 10 News that Crumbly had a history of trouble with the police, yet off-camera we hear her tell police she had custody.

"I have custody of my kids! They were at my house!" explained Crumbly

"My mom is living in my house. She's upset I'm moving out of Roanoke and I'm moving my house," Crumbly later said.

Crumbly also told police that it's a family dispute and that she is a homeowner and lived with the kids, and had joint custody with the grandmother.

"Those are my babies!" said Crumbly. "All I want is my kids. I'm tired of this."

Crumbly is facing two counts of parent abduction and two counts of violating a court order.

Mack was held on unrelated charges.

The children were re-united with their grandmother, who traveled to Ohio to get them.

