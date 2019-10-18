10-year-old Lynchburg goalie dedicates soccer saves to breast cancer research

The love of the game often goes beyond the field. That's the case for a Lynchburg 10-year-old who is using his skills as a soccer goalie to raise money for a cause that's close to his heart.

Goalkeeper Brady Krysiewicz plays for the u11 SOCA Elite boy's soccer team.

"My favorite is playing soccer pretty much, I'm always kicking a ball around my room," Brady said.

He averages three to seven saves per game and travels an hour back and forth from Lynchburg to Charlottesville six days a week for practices and tournaments.

His dad, Anthony Krysiewicz, explains soccer isn't his only love.

"He's known struggles with people and he asks questions about why certain sports players are wearing pink and what it meant. We were sitting in a pool one day and he looked at me and was like ‘I want to help,'" Anthony said.

Brady got the idea to start "keeper for a cure," a way to raise money for the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation.

"It's really important to me," Brady said.

Breast cancer is a cause that hits close to home. Several of Brady's family members have battled breast cancer. Some have beaten the disease, others weren't so lucky.

Brady wants to make sure other families get the help they need. Throughout the month of October, he is asking people to donate money to the cause for every goal he saves. So far this year, he's made 29 saves in just 4 games.

"If I was hurt, I would want people to have my back so if anybody else is hurt I need to have their back for them," Brady said.

Brady's last home game is Sunday vs Herndon.

To donate visit his Facebook page click here.



