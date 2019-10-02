Feel Good Moment: Glade Hill students receive gifts of kindness that go a long way

GLAD HILL, Va. - A gift of kindness is going a long way for local students.

Each year, we always talk about the expense of school supplies for kids and for teachers.

Students at Glade Hill Elementary recently received a special gift to help ease that burden.

The Glade Hill Ruritan Club gave all third-grade students dictionaries and all fifth-grade students thesauruses -- both items they needed for the year.

According to the school's post on Facebook, when the gifts were handed out, one student said, "that just made my jaw drop."

As you can see from these photos they were all pretty excited.

