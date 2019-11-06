Local Boy Scout troop gives back after buying more than 560 canned goods

A group of young Boy Scouts from the New River Valley rolled up their sleeves and got to work to help out a local charity.

Boy Scout troop 145 has been collecting canned food for over a month to donate to the Montgomery County Christmas Store.

Monday night, they were each given $10 to go shopping and were challenged to buy as much food as possible.

They are pretty thrifty -- in total, they were able to get 564 canned items.

Afterward, they volunteered and helped sort items at the Christmas Store as the charity gets ready for the busy holiday season.

