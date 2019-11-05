Local football stadium voted best in the country

BLUEFIELD, W.V. - A local football stadium is now recognized as the best in the country.

A small-town staple took on some big-city competitors and came out on top.

Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield straddles the state line border and serves both Bluefield High School in West Virginia and Graham High School here in Virginia.

In a USA Today poll, the stadium was officially named the winner Monday after garnering 58% of the popular vote -- 2.2 million votes -- against their final competitor in El Paso, Texas.

To put that into perspective, a town of about 10,000 people beat out a city with more than a half-million people.

