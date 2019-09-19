Local man changes perceptions about down syndrome

GILES COUNTY, Va. - A local man that's caputured hearts around the world is changing perceptions about down syndrome.

Meet Buddy Wood. Doctors told his parents he wouldn't live to his first birthday, but he just turned 65 years old.

His family, originally from Giles County celebrated with a photo shoot with local photographer Brittany Cook that's now gone viral, shared tens of thousands of times.

The wonderful photos are sure to make you smile and prove that down syndrome is beautiful.

Buddy even shared the photo shoot with 2-year-old Sutton, who also has down syndrome.

