ROANOKE, Va. - Not all superheroes wear capes, but these students at Wasena Elementary do.

Roanoke Fire-EMS is working to educate kids during Fire Prevention Month.

They taught students how they can be heroes in their own homes and prevent fires.

They also gave kids a tour at Station No. 1, where kids learned about the gear and equipment firefighters use.

They are definitely some firefighters in the making.



