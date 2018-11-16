Old Dominion says playing at the Berglund Center is just as big as the group's ACM win

The band Old Dominion, which has ties to Southwest Virginia is celebrating after winning a top honor during last night’s Country Music Association Awards.

I had the opportunity to chat with the band when they stopped in Roanoke, a hometown stop for two of the members.

They described what it's like to come full circle.

Here’s a look at our conversation.

Lindsey Ward: Being home, coming back to this show, is this different than your other shows?

Matt Ramsey: We were talking like this is where we always went to see shows. This is where my first show, concert ever was here.

Lindsey: Who did you see?

Ramsey: Huey Lewis and the News.

The other Botetourt County native in the band, drummer Whit Sellers described the homecoming as somewhat strange.

Sellers: I remember coming to big shows here. This was, like, where you saw BIG shows, you came to the civic center. Like, it's kind a surreal to see the loading dock and stuff like that.

Ramsey: It's like, oh, this is what happens back here.

The band has traveled around the globe, opening for acts like Kenny Chesney before headlining its own world tour for the first time this year.

Also in 2018, the group took home the Academy of Country Music Award for Vocal Group of the Year.

One would think that would be the biggest highlight of Ramsey and Sellers’ music careers, not playing in their hometown.

Lindsey Ward had the chance to sit down with Matthew Ramsey and Whit Sellers

Lindsey: You've been doing this for a long time. At what point were you like, “We've made it?”

Ramsey: It's really recently, I'd say. I mean, we won the ACM award, and that was a big moment for us, I think. You know, that was sort of the moment that forced us to kind of go, "Oh, we're on a large stage now, a lot of people are hearing our name." So that felt like a moment that we made it. This is another moment, playing here is kind of like, maybe even bigger.

Sellers: I'd rank this up there with winning that award.

Lindsey: Really?

Ramsey: Yeah, because it is so weird to walk in this room and go like, "This is the place, man."

Sellers: It's like not abstract at all. It's like, I have childhood memories of seeing big shows here. It's very concrete.

Lindsey: What do you want to say to the fans?

Ramsey: We just can't be thankful enough, grateful enough for our lives have been completely flipped upside down in a really great way. We're getting to live truly, as cheesy as it sounds, we're living the dream. We went to shows in this building, and we dreamt in that moment of being on that stage, so now here we are. So the fact that people listen to our music, buy our music, tell other people about it is the only reason that we're here, so just endless "thank yous."

Sellers: I can't believe I play in a band that people like. I've played in a lot of bands, and I've never gotten to play in one that people enjoyed listening to.

Getty Images Pictured are Geoff Sprung, Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi and Whit Sellers of musical group Old Dominion backstage at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry…

