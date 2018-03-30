Central Virginia Hope Initiative offers new recovery, support services for opiate users

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Central Virginia Hope Initiative hosted its first "drop-in session" Monday to help those with substance abuse disorders enter the recovery phase.

The monthly community-based session provides the opportunity for users to get information about the services available to them and receive assistance in accessing those services. Users who live in Lynchburg or the surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell are encouraged to attend.

Drop-in sessions are held every fourth Monday of the month between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Holcombe H. Hurt Community Health Center at 800 5th St. in Lynchburg.

Staffed primarily by volunteers from the Opioid Epidemic Coalition and local recovery and treatment organizations, the Central Virginia Hope Initiative provides a gateway to professional resources for people suffering from substance abuse disorders.

Volunteers work with participants to provide support and identify the appropriate level of recovery service needed. Some volunteers serve as the first point of contact to help participants enter recovery programs. Volunteers who are professionals in the recovery field screen participants and link them to the appropriate service.

Service availability may depend on insurance coverage. Some scholarships available through the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Central Virginia Hope Initiative, including how to volunteer, are encouraged to contact Lewis Johnston at 434-381-0258.

The Central Virginia Hope Initiative uses a wide network recovery service providers including detoxification programs, intensive outpatient services, residential treatment programs, peer recovery services, aftercare, support groups and sober living programs. In addition to linking participants to appropriate services, the organization is engaged in community efforts to increase affordable resources that cover the full continuum of care.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.