Covington, Floyd County, two other Virginia counties join lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

ROANOKE, Va. - Four more localities in Virginia have initiated legal action against opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy benefit managers, alleging they played roles in creating the public health emergency caused by the overuse of prescription opioids.

The counties of Floyd, Louisa and Madison, and the city of Covington each filed individual lawsuits in state court against opioid manufacturers, distributors and PBMs — including pharmaceutical titans Purdue Pharma, McKesson and CVS Caremark.

Covington is suing for $15 million, Floyd County is suing for $30 million, Louisa County is suing for $50 million and Madison County is suing for $40 million.

The defendants include manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon, Barr Laboratories, Actavis Pharma, Watson Laboratories, Allergan PLC and Insys Therapeutics. Distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp., PBMs Express Scripts, Caremark/CVS Health; United Health Group and OptumRx are also named as defendants in the suit.

These four locales are represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp, Kaufman & Canoles P.C. and the Cicala Law Firm PLLC.

Roanoke, Bland, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Grayson, Carroll, Henry and Pittsylvania counties, as well as the cities of Roanoke, Salem, Galax and Martinsville, have already filed lawsuits against Purdue Pharma.

