Federal law enforcement continues fighting opioid crisis

ROANOKE, Va. - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations have seen a drastic increase in fentanyl-related arrests and seizures in the past three years.

Over 20,000 Americans were killed by fentanyl and fentanyl analogues in 2016.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 50 times more potent that heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. According to ICE officials, one kilogram of fentanyl can produce one million to 1.5 million pill-dosage units.

In fiscal year 2017, HSI seized nearly 2,400 pounds of fentanyl nationally and logged more than 625,000 investigative hours towards investigating fentanyl.

Officials say as personnel work to combat this epidemic, it is becoming clear that "law enforcement can't arrest their way out of the problem." The key, they say, is an informed public, willing partners and an engaged treatment and prevention community.

Internet access and e-commerce raised new problems in fighting the opioid epidemic as dealers are now able to hide behind computer screens, selling their drug on darknet sites.

Buyers can anonymously use special browsers and make purchases with virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, making transactions difficult to trace.

"They can get their fix just by ordering it online for much cheaper and get a much more potent dosage. I think that's what the phenomenon is today," said Greg Nevano, deputy assistant director of illicit trade for the travel and finance division of HSI. "It makes it very challenging because you don't need that middle person that law enforcement would normally target."

In October 2017, President Donald Trump signed an order declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency. In the order, he directed ICE to increase the number of Border Enforcement Security Task Forces (BEST), a primary resource utilized to attack the crisis.

BESTs utilize the participation of more than 1,000 federal, state, local and foreign law enforcement agents and officers representing over 100 law enforcement agencies that target opioid smuggling on a daily basis. In fiscal year 2017, the number of BEST teams was increased to 58.

HSI has established a three-pronged approach to combating opioids: international partnerships, law enforcement collaboration and undercover online operations.

According to officials, mass quantities of fentanyl are being produced in China and brought illegally to the United States, making China a primary source of the drug. The rise of fentanyl has been traced back to China's large chemical and pharmaceutical industries, which manufacture vast quantities of the drug and its analogues to export to the western hemisphere.

Officials say they are trying to develop and build relationships with China to ensure that opioids are controlled. Currently, there is little regulatory oversight when the drugs are exported to the western hemisphere.

Because state and local officials don't always have the funding and resources, federal partners, such as HSI, are often brought in to provide operational support and subject matter expertise. The more resources that are brought forth, the better the outcome for the communities most affected by opioids.

