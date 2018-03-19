President Trump calls for getting tough on drug dealers

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters and local politicians at an event at Manchester Community College on March 19, 2018 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, N.H. - President Donald Trump says the nation "must get tough" with drug dealers, which includes utilizing the death penalty.

Trump unveiled his plan to combat the nation's deadly opioid addiction in a speech Monday in Manchester, New Hampshire, a state ravaged by the drug.

He announced a new website - crisisnextdoor.gov - that warned of the dangers of opioids, including fentanyl. He also called for broadcasting "great commercials" during "the right shows" that demonstrate to children "how bad" drugs are.

Trump said "failure is not an option" and vowed that "addiction is not our future."

He vowed to help create "a generation of drug-free children." And he complained that, under the current law, a dealer could sell a drug that could kill hundreds but only receive a short prison sentence.

Trump said tougher borders were needed to prevent the flow of drugs to the United States. He told the audience in Manchester, New Hampshire, that the nation needed a stronger southern border and a crackdown on sanctuary cities - including nearby Lawrence, Massachusetts - that he says supply drugs the nation's heartland.

