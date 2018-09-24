Virginia to receive more than $22 million to combat opioid crisis

ROANOKE, Va. - More money is being poured into Virginia to battle the growing opioid crisis.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $6,349,505 and the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is providing $15,809,989.

In 2017, the Virginia Department of Health estimates that 1,445 people in Virginia died as a result of a fentanyl, heroin or prescription opioid overdose.

The more than $6 million is being divided into 24 grants:

• Neighborhood Health, Alexandria - $285,000

• Urban Strategies LLC, Arlington - $200,000

• Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc., Arrington - $285,000

• One Care Of Southwest Virginia, Inc., Cedar Bluff - $200,000

• Free Clinic of the New River Valley Inc., Christiansburg - $285,000

• Piedmont Access To Health Services Inc., Danville - $285,000

• Clinch River Health Services, Inc., Dungannon - $210,000

• Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc., Harrisonburg - $285,000

• St Charles Health Council Inc.,Jonesville - $329,250

• Tri-Area Community Health, Laurel Fork - $285,000

• Rockbridge Area Free Clinic, Lexington - $257,371

• Johnson Health Center, Madison Heights - $285,000

• Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Martinsville - $217,644

• Highland Medical Center, Monterey - $224,500

• Central Virginia Health Services, Inc., New Canton - $206,750

• Peninsula Institute for Community Health, Inc., Newport News - $285,000

• Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc., Portsmouth - $285,000

• Daily Planet Inc., Richmond - $297,500

• City of Richmond, Richmond - $285,000

• Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center, Inc., Roanoke - $186,133

• Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc., Saltville - $237,773

• Bay Rivers Telehealth Alliance, Tappahannock - $200,000

• Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center, Inc., Woodbridge - $285,000

• Virginia Department of Health, Richmond - $200,000

As for the nearly $16 million, it will support current state efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

This is the third-straight year Virginia has received this grant.

“The complexities of addiction require interventions on every level, and we need all the resources we can get to perform those interventions,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “This federal funding is an essential component of our collective efforts with medical providers, community-based organizations, and other local stakeholders to combat the opioid crisis in Virginia. These resources will help ensure that treatment and support services reach every corner of the commonwealth.”

