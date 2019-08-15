Finally -- there could soon be a vaccine for cat allergies

Are you allergic to cats but absolutely LOVE them? We have what might be the best news you’ve heard all week: Scientists are working on a vaccine just for you.

We could throw out a ton of scientific-sounding words, but to put it simply, there’s a protein in a secretion (dander) of cats that about 10% of people in the Western Hemisphere are allergic to.

Scientists in Switzerland are currently pouring efforts into a vaccine called the HypoCat, which would lessen that protein, therefore reducing the reaction.

Here's the thing: The vaccine would be given to the cat, essentially immunizing them against their own major allergen.

According to the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, the treatment could help humans reduce their risk of developing chronic diseases like asthma, but additionally, cats would be more likely to remain in households instead of being relinquished to animal shelters.

Scientists say the vaccine could be available in the next three years.

