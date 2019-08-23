This 26-pound cat is up for adoption

Anyone in the market for a cat?

A 26-pound cat, to be specific?

BeeJay has been described by the Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia as "a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk."

Here's a social media post about this big boy:

Many people have shown interest in adopting him, but the shelter said he's not quite ready to go home.

"We are overwhelmed by the number of wonderful people ready to give Mr. B his fur-ever home," a shelter spokesperson said on the Facebook post. "We are excited to find him a home soon, but he's not quite ready to go home yet. He still needs a more thorough check up by our vet. We will announce as soon as he's ready to go!"

