Round Town: fairs and music

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Salem Fair

Jump on the rides, enjoy the food, visit the vendors and take in the entertainment.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free.

Deschutes Street Pub

Elmwood Park, Roanoke

You'll get to try beer from over 50 taps.

There's also food, entertainment and more.

Admission is free.

Proceeds benefit four local non-profits.

Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Music on Main

Thursday night, 6:30 p.m.

Main Street Plaza

Jazz group Small Town Orchestra will perform.

Movies at Longwood

Enjoy the 2017 drama "Wonder," which tells the of a 5th grade boy with facial differences, entering mainstream school for the first time.

The movie begins Friday night at dusk at Longwood Park.

The first 50 families receive a free bag of popcorn or chips.

Riverfront Park Concert Series

Lynchburg

The Spin Doctors and Arrested Development will perform.

Tickets start at $11.

Doors open Saturday at 5 p.m. with the music beginning at 7 p.m.

"Walk to Freedom: The Mary Draper Ingles Story."

It tells the story of Mary's caputure by the Shawnee Indians during the French and Indian War and her escape and trek to home again.

There are show Friday through Sunday.

Nesselrod Bed and Breakfast in Radford.

