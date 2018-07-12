Round Town

Round Town: fairs and music

Events happening Round Town this weekend

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Salem Fair

  • Jump on the rides, enjoy the food, visit the vendors and take in the entertainment. 
  • 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.  
  • Admission is free.

Deschutes Street Pub

  • Elmwood Park, Roanoke
  • You'll get to try beer from over 50 taps.  
  • There's also food, entertainment and more.  
  • Admission is free.
  • Proceeds benefit four local non-profits.  
  • Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Music on Main

  • Thursday night, 6:30 p.m.
  • Main Street Plaza
  • Jazz group Small Town Orchestra will perform.   

Movies at Longwood

  • Enjoy the 2017 drama "Wonder," which tells the of a 5th grade boy with facial differences, entering mainstream school for the first time.  
  • The movie begins Friday night at dusk at Longwood Park.  
  • The first 50 families receive a free bag of popcorn or chips.

Riverfront Park Concert Series

  • Lynchburg
  • The Spin Doctors and Arrested Development will perform.  
  • Tickets start at $11.  
  • Doors open Saturday at 5 p.m. with the music beginning at 7 p.m.

"Walk to Freedom: The Mary Draper Ingles Story."  

  • It tells the story of Mary's caputure by the Shawnee Indians during the French and Indian War and her escape and trek to home again.  
  • There are show Friday through Sunday.
  • Nesselrod Bed and Breakfast in Radford.

