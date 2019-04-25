Round Town: music and festivals

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Enjoy fun for the whole family at the Vinton Dogwood Festival. Enjoy the food, entertainment and rides. On Saturday, there's a car show at 10 a.m. and parade at 2:30 p.m. The festival kicks off tonight and runs through Sunday.

The Sedalia Center holds its annual BBQ & Blues Festival. Enjoy great music as well as the food, where you can help pick the best. Gates are open from 11:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $15 at the gate.

The Salem After Five concert series returns to Salem. The season kicks off with Domino taking to the stage, with the Saucy Swine-O's food truck being there. The fun begins Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Salem Farmers' Market. Admission is $5.

Riverfront Park is home to the Lynchburg Wine and Music Festival. A dozen wineries will be there, in addition to several bands. It's Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

The Patrick Henry Patriot Players present Mamma Mia! ABBA's hits tell the story of a young woman in search of her birth father. Tickets are $20 at the door. There are shows Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.