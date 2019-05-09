Round Town: cars and food

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Strawberry Festival

Rocky Mount Farmers' Market

Friday 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy lots of strawberry treats, entertainment, a rock climbing wall and more.

Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, as well as a silent auction and yard sale.

Tickets are $6 at the door.

Summer Nights Concert Series

Historic Carroll County Courthouse, Hillsville

Saturday 7 p.m.

There's a classic car cruise-in starting at 5 p.m.

There's also food, face painting and music and more.

Too Much Sylvia will take to the stage starting at 7 p.m.

Car-B-Que Summer Cruise-in and Concert Series

Virginia Museum of Transportation, Roanoke

Friday 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy cars, food trucks and more.

Group, Empty Bottles, is the evening's entertainment.

Admission is $5.

Emergency Services Parade

Rocky Mount

Saturday 10 a.m.

It begins at Lowe's in Rocky Mount, ending at Franklin County High School.

After the parade, enjoy free hot dogs, drinks and get hats and badges for the kids, while learning how to become a volunteer.



