Round Town: cars and food

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Strawberry Festival

  • Rocky Mount Farmers' Market
  • Friday 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Enjoy lots of strawberry treats, entertainment, a rock climbing wall and more.  

Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day

  • Berglund Center, Roanoke
  • Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, as well as a silent auction and yard sale.  
  • Tickets are $6 at the door.  

Summer Nights Concert Series

  • Historic Carroll County Courthouse, Hillsville
  • Saturday 7 p.m.
  • There's a classic car cruise-in starting at 5 p.m.  
  • There's also food, face painting and music and more.  
  • Too Much Sylvia will take to the stage starting at 7 p.m. 

Car-B-Que Summer Cruise-in and Concert Series

  • Virginia Museum of Transportation, Roanoke
  • Friday 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Enjoy cars, food trucks and more.  
  • Group, Empty Bottles, is the evening's entertainment. 
  • Admission is $5.

Emergency Services Parade

  • Rocky Mount
  • Saturday 10 a.m.
  • It begins at Lowe's in Rocky Mount, ending at Franklin County High School.  
  • After the parade, enjoy free hot dogs, drinks and get hats and badges for the kids, while learning how to become a volunteer. 
     

