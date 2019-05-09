Round Town: cars and food

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Rocky Mount Farmers' Market
- Friday 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Enjoy lots of strawberry treats, entertainment, a rock climbing wall and more.
Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day
- Berglund Center, Roanoke
- Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, as well as a silent auction and yard sale.
- Tickets are $6 at the door.
- Historic Carroll County Courthouse, Hillsville
- Saturday 7 p.m.
- There's a classic car cruise-in starting at 5 p.m.
- There's also food, face painting and music and more.
- Too Much Sylvia will take to the stage starting at 7 p.m.
Car-B-Que Summer Cruise-in and Concert Series
- Virginia Museum of Transportation, Roanoke
- Friday 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Enjoy cars, food trucks and more.
- Group, Empty Bottles, is the evening's entertainment.
- Admission is $5.
Emergency Services Parade
- Rocky Mount
- Saturday 10 a.m.
- It begins at Lowe's in Rocky Mount, ending at Franklin County High School.
- After the parade, enjoy free hot dogs, drinks and get hats and badges for the kids, while learning how to become a volunteer.
