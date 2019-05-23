Round Town: Memorial Day Weekend

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Elmwood Park, Roanoke
- Friday through Sunday
- More than a dozen bands will take to the stage, starting Friday night with Styx and ending with 1964 The Tribute on Sunday.
Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival
- Martinsville
- Thursday through Sunday.
- Nearly four dozen bands will perform during the four day festival.
- In addition to the music, there's food, art, crafts and outdoor activities.
- Hillsville
- Friday - Sunday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Find hundred of vendors, selling just about everything.
National D-Day Memorial, Bedford
- Friday 7 p.m.
- The family-friendly event will honor veterans and active-duty military.
- Tickets are $10 at the door.
Roanoke Valley Bead, Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
- Salem Civic Center
- Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jewelry makers, gold and silversmiths from across the country will be there.
- Admission is $5.
