Round Town: Memorial Day Weekend

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Festival in the Park

  • Elmwood Park, Roanoke
  • Friday through Sunday
  • More than a dozen bands will take to the stage, starting Friday night with Styx and ending with 1964 The Tribute on Sunday.  

Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival

  • Martinsville
  • Thursday through Sunday.
  • Nearly four dozen bands will perform during the four day festival.  
  • In addition to the music, there's food, art, crafts and outdoor activities.  

Memorial Day Flea Market

  • Hillsville
  • Friday - Sunday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Find hundred of vendors, selling just about everything.

Stars and Stripes Forever

National D-Day Memorial, Bedford

  • Friday 7 p.m. 
  • The family-friendly event will honor veterans and active-duty military.  
  • Tickets are $10 at the door.  

Roanoke Valley Bead, Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show

  • Salem Civic Center
  • Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Jewelry makers, gold and silversmiths from across the country will be there.  
  • Admission is $5.

