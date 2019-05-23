Round Town: Memorial Day Weekend

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Festival in the Park

Elmwood Park, Roanoke

Friday through Sunday

More than a dozen bands will take to the stage, starting Friday night with Styx and ending with 1964 The Tribute on Sunday.

Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival

Martinsville

Thursday through Sunday.

Nearly four dozen bands will perform during the four day festival.

In addition to the music, there's food, art, crafts and outdoor activities.

Memorial Day Flea Market

Hillsville

Friday - Sunday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find hundred of vendors, selling just about everything.

Stars and Stripes Forever

National D-Day Memorial, Bedford

Friday 7 p.m.

The family-friendly event will honor veterans and active-duty military.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

Roanoke Valley Bead, Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show

Salem Civic Center

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jewelry makers, gold and silversmiths from across the country will be there.

Admission is $5.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.