Round Town: cars and music

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

New River Valley Fair, Dublin

Take the family to the New River Valley Fair. Enjoy the rides, food, animals and more. Country artist John Schneider performs tonight. It runs today and tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $5.

Car-B-Que, Roanoke

The Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts the Car-B-Que Summer Cruise-in and Concert Series. Take a look at the cars, enjoy great food and entertainment, provided by Low Low Chariot. It's Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5.

Touch-a-truck, Roanoke County

Touch-a truck at Roanoke County's Green Hill Park. Let the kids, climb, touch and explore many different types of vehicles, including bucket trucks, SWAT vehicles, fire trucks and more. It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Beach Music Festival and Classic Car Show, Buena Vista

Buena Vista's Glen Maury Park is home to the Beach Music Festival and Classic Car Show. The Entertainers will preform Friday night at 6 p.m. Admission is $5. Then on Saturday, the car show starts at 8 a.m. It's free. There's more music starting at noon, featuring The Embers. Admission is $20.

