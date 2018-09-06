Round Town

Round Town: lots of festivals

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Olde Salem Days

  • Downtown Salem
  • Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Hundreds of craft vendors will set up. 
  • There's also a car show, food, entertainment and more.  
  • You can park at the Salem Civic Center and take a free shuttle to the event.

Sunflower Festival

  • Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Beaver Dam Farm in Botetourt County
  • Walk through 21 acres of Sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival this weekend.  
  • There's also music, food, craft vendors and children's activities.  
  • Admission is $5.

Rockbridge Beer and Wine Festival  

  • Saturday noon to 7 p.m.
  • Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington
  • Enjoy craft beer and cider, regional wine and local food, as well as entertainment. 
  • Tickets are $30 for tasters and $15 for non-tasters.

Bassett Heritage Festival  

  • Saturday
  • Downtown Bassett
  • There's a pancake breakfast, food, jewelry and craft vendors, a car show music and rides for children.  
  • There's a parade at 2 p.m.

Brewster Walk Craft Beer Festival

  • Uptown Martinsville.  
  • Saturday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • There will be a variety of craft beer, wine, cider and more, as well as live music. 
  • Tickets are $35 at the gate.

Floyd County Livestock and County Fair

  • Chantilly Farm
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Admission is $5.
     

