Round Town: lots of festivals

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.
- Downtown Salem
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hundreds of craft vendors will set up.
- There's also a car show, food, entertainment and more.
- You can park at the Salem Civic Center and take a free shuttle to the event.
- Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Beaver Dam Farm in Botetourt County
- Walk through 21 acres of Sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival this weekend.
- There's also music, food, craft vendors and children's activities.
- Admission is $5.
Rockbridge Beer and Wine Festival
- Saturday noon to 7 p.m.
- Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington
- Enjoy craft beer and cider, regional wine and local food, as well as entertainment.
- Tickets are $30 for tasters and $15 for non-tasters.
- Saturday
- Downtown Bassett
- There's a pancake breakfast, food, jewelry and craft vendors, a car show music and rides for children.
- There's a parade at 2 p.m.
Brewster Walk Craft Beer Festival
- Uptown Martinsville.
- Saturday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- There will be a variety of craft beer, wine, cider and more, as well as live music.
- Tickets are $35 at the gate.
Floyd County Livestock and County Fair
- Chantilly Farm
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Admission is $5.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.