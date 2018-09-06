Round Town: lots of festivals

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Olde Salem Days

Downtown Salem

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hundreds of craft vendors will set up.

There's also a car show, food, entertainment and more.

You can park at the Salem Civic Center and take a free shuttle to the event.

Sunflower Festival

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beaver Dam Farm in Botetourt County

Walk through 21 acres of Sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival this weekend.

There's also music, food, craft vendors and children's activities.

Admission is $5.

Rockbridge Beer and Wine Festival

Saturday noon to 7 p.m.

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

Enjoy craft beer and cider, regional wine and local food, as well as entertainment.

Tickets are $30 for tasters and $15 for non-tasters.

Bassett Heritage Festival

Saturday

Downtown Bassett

There's a pancake breakfast, food, jewelry and craft vendors, a car show music and rides for children.

There's a parade at 2 p.m.

Brewster Walk Craft Beer Festival

Uptown Martinsville.

Saturday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a variety of craft beer, wine, cider and more, as well as live music.

Tickets are $35 at the gate.

Floyd County Livestock and County Fair

Chantilly Farm

Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is $5.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.