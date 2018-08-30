Round Town

Round Town: Labor Day weekend

Events happening this holiday weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Party in Elmwood

  • Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Elmwood Park, Roanoke
  • The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, will perform.  
  • Admission is $5.

31st annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show

  • Salem Civic Center
  • Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The car show includes a swap meet, silent auction, door prizes and more.  
  • You can register your car for $25.  
  • Admission is free.  
  • Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Celebrate Labor Day

  • Downtown Moneta  
  • Saturday 
  • The volunteer fire department is holding the festival.  
  • There will be music from 7 Mile Ford, food, vendors and fireworks.

Labor Day Fest

  • Glen Maury Park, Buena Vista
  • The festival serves as the kickoff for the fall political campaigns.  
  • There's a 5K Monday morning, followed by the annual parade at 9:30.  
  • Political speeches will start at 11 a.m.  
  • In addition, there's music, food and fireworks.

Sunflower Festival

  • Beaver Dam Farm, Botetourt County
  • Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Walk through 21 acres of Sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival this weekend.  
  • There's also music, food, craft vendors and children's activities.  
  • Admission is $5.
     

