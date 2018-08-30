Round Town: Labor Day weekend

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Party in Elmwood

Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Elmwood Park, Roanoke

The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, will perform.

Admission is $5.

31st annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show

Salem Civic Center

Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The car show includes a swap meet, silent auction, door prizes and more.

You can register your car for $25.

Admission is free.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Celebrate Labor Day

Downtown Moneta

Saturday

The volunteer fire department is holding the festival.

There will be music from 7 Mile Ford, food, vendors and fireworks.

Labor Day Fest

Glen Maury Park, Buena Vista

The festival serves as the kickoff for the fall political campaigns.

There's a 5K Monday morning, followed by the annual parade at 9:30.

Political speeches will start at 11 a.m.

In addition, there's music, food and fireworks.

Sunflower Festival

Beaver Dam Farm, Botetourt County

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk through 21 acres of Sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival this weekend.

There's also music, food, craft vendors and children's activities.

Admission is $5.



