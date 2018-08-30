Round Town: Labor Day weekend

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Elmwood Park, Roanoke
- The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, will perform.
- Admission is $5.
31st annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show
- Salem Civic Center
- Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The car show includes a swap meet, silent auction, door prizes and more.
- You can register your car for $25.
- Admission is free.
- Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
- Downtown Moneta
- Saturday
- The volunteer fire department is holding the festival.
- There will be music from 7 Mile Ford, food, vendors and fireworks.
- Glen Maury Park, Buena Vista
- The festival serves as the kickoff for the fall political campaigns.
- There's a 5K Monday morning, followed by the annual parade at 9:30.
- Political speeches will start at 11 a.m.
- In addition, there's music, food and fireworks.
- Beaver Dam Farm, Botetourt County
- Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walk through 21 acres of Sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival this weekend.
- There's also music, food, craft vendors and children's activities.
- Admission is $5.
