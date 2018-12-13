Round Town: Holiday Cheer

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Downtown Roanoke
- Friday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Parade 7:30 p.m.
- Dozens of vendors will be set up.
- Christiansburg
- Friday night
- Artisans and crafters will set up at the Farmers' Market, selling their creations.
- The town will light its Christmas Tree at 6:55 p.m., just before the parade at 7 p.m.
- National D-Day Memorial
- Saturday & Sunday 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- The memorial will be illuminated with thousands of luminaries, honoring those who have served our nation.
- There's also a presentation on Christmas in Wartime.
- Ballou Park, Danville
- Nightly through Christmas
- Dozens of displays are set up to get you in the holiday spirit.
- Admission is $7 per car.
- Explore Park, Roanoke County
- Friday-Sunday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Enjoy the Village of Lights, visit with Santa, and listen to carolers.
