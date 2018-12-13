Round Town

Round Town: Holiday Cheer

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Dickens of a Christmas

  • Downtown Roanoke
  • Friday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Parade 7:30 p.m.
  • Dozens of vendors will be set up.  

Christmas at the Market

  • Christiansburg
  • Friday night
  • Artisans and crafters will set up at the Farmers' Market, selling their creations.  
  • The town will light its Christmas Tree at 6:55 p.m., just before the parade at 7 p.m.

Flames of Memory

  • National D-Day Memorial
  • Saturday & Sunday 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • The memorial will be illuminated with thousands of luminaries, honoring those who have served our nation.  
  • There's also a presentation on Christmas in Wartime. 

Community Light Show

  • Ballou Park, Danville 
  • Nightly through Christmas
  • Dozens of displays are set up to get you in the holiday spirit.  
  • Admission is $7 per car.

Holiday Village

  • Explore Park, Roanoke County
  • Friday-Sunday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 
  • Enjoy the Village of Lights, visit with Santa, and listen to carolers.  

