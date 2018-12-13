Round Town: Holiday Cheer

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Dickens of a Christmas

Downtown Roanoke

Friday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Parade 7:30 p.m.

Dozens of vendors will be set up.

Christmas at the Market

Christiansburg

Friday night

Artisans and crafters will set up at the Farmers' Market, selling their creations.

The town will light its Christmas Tree at 6:55 p.m., just before the parade at 7 p.m.

Flames of Memory

National D-Day Memorial

Saturday & Sunday 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The memorial will be illuminated with thousands of luminaries, honoring those who have served our nation.

There's also a presentation on Christmas in Wartime.

Community Light Show

Ballou Park, Danville

Nightly through Christmas

Dozens of displays are set up to get you in the holiday spirit.

Admission is $7 per car.

Holiday Village

Explore Park, Roanoke County

Friday-Sunday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy the Village of Lights, visit with Santa, and listen to carolers.

