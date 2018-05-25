Round Town

Round Town: Memorial Day weekend

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Festival in the Park

  • Roanoke
  • Elmwood Park
  • See performances from more than two dozen groups, including 1964 The Tribute, the Southwest Virginia Ballet and Whiskey River
  • Friday through Sunday
  • Weekend pass: $10

Blue Ridge Regional Pokemon Championships

  • Roanoke
  • Berglund Special Events Center
  • Friday through Sunday
  • Fans will gather to battle in the Pokemon Trading Card Game and video game.  
  • In addition to the competitions, there will be vendors selling Pokemon cards, plushes, anime books and more.

Party in the Park

  • Vinton Farmers' Market
  • Friday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • The WORX will perform
  • Admission: $6 for adults

 Stars and Stripes Forever: Patriotic Concert

  • National D-Day Memorial
  • Friday 7 p.m.
  • The Jefferson Choral Society will perform.
  • Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults and $7 for students.

Chantilly Farm Bluegrass and BBQ Festival

  • Friday night through Sunday
  • You'll enjoy the biggest bands in bluegrass and mountain music.  
  • Daily tickets start at $30 with a weekend pass costing $90 in advance.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.