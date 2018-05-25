Round Town: Memorial Day weekend

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Festival in the Park

Roanoke

Elmwood Park

See performances from more than two dozen groups, including 1964 The Tribute, the Southwest Virginia Ballet and Whiskey River

Friday through Sunday

Weekend pass: $10

Blue Ridge Regional Pokemon Championships

Roanoke

Berglund Special Events Center

Friday through Sunday

Fans will gather to battle in the Pokemon Trading Card Game and video game.

In addition to the competitions, there will be vendors selling Pokemon cards, plushes, anime books and more.

Party in the Park

Vinton Farmers' Market

Friday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The WORX will perform

Admission: $6 for adults

Stars and Stripes Forever: Patriotic Concert

National D-Day Memorial

Friday 7 p.m.

The Jefferson Choral Society will perform. Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults and $7 for students.

Chantilly Farm Bluegrass and BBQ Festival

Friday night through Sunday

You'll enjoy the biggest bands in bluegrass and mountain music.

Daily tickets start at $30 with a weekend pass costing $90 in advance.

