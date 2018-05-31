Round Town: food and fairs

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, Roanoke
- Enjoy great food, music, dancing and more.
- Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission is free.
- English Park, Altavista
- Craft vendors, food, live music, a car show, rides, fireworks and more.
- Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Admission is free.
Virginia Tech Alumni Association's Wine Festival
- Holtzman Alumni Center
- Several local wineries will be there, as well as food and vendors.
- Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate.
- It's Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
- Mountain Valley Brewing, Axton
- There will be craft beer from Mountain Valley, live music and more.
- Sunday, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Admission is free.
- Enjoy food, music, arts and crafts and more.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Admission is $5.
