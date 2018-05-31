Round Town: food and fairs

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Lebanese Festival

St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, Roanoke

Enjoy great food, music, dancing and more.

Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free.

Uncle Billy's Day Festival

English Park, Altavista

Craft vendors, food, live music, a car show, rides, fireworks and more.

Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission is free.

Virginia Tech Alumni Association's Wine Festival

Holtzman Alumni Center

Several local wineries will be there, as well as food and vendors.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate.

It's Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

CRAFT X CRAFT

Mountain Valley Brewing, Axton

There will be craft beer from Mountain Valley, live music and more.

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

Sedalia Center's Artisan Fair

Enjoy food, music, arts and crafts and more.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.