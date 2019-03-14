Round Town: St. Patrick's Day

Here are some of the events going on Round Town this weekend.
St. Patrick's Day Parade Shamrock Festival
- Downtown Roanoke
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Parade 11 a.m.
- Activities including, entertainment, a kids zone, craft vendors and more.
Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra's Spring Concert
- Heritage United Methodist Church, Lynchburg
- Saturday 3 p.m.
- Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students.
The Barter Players' present "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer."
- Academy Center of the Arts
- Sunday 3 p.m.
- Join Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn on an exciting adventure.
- Tickets start at $14.
Virginia's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade
- Sunday 3 p.m.
- The parade begins at the Loop Street parking lot, continuing to Ridgeway Street where you can lift a glass to toast St. Patrick.
