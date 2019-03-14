Round Town: St. Patrick's Day

Here are some of the events going on Round Town this weekend.

St. Patrick's Day Parade Shamrock Festival

Downtown Roanoke

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parade 11 a.m.

Activities including, entertainment, a kids zone, craft vendors and more.

Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra's Spring Concert

Heritage United Methodist Church, Lynchburg

Saturday 3 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students.

The Barter Players' present "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer."

Academy Center of the Arts

Sunday 3 p.m.

Join Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn on an exciting adventure.

Tickets start at $14.

Virginia's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade

Sunday 3 p.m.

The parade begins at the Loop Street parking lot, continuing to Ridgeway Street where you can lift a glass to toast St. Patrick.

