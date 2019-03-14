Round Town

Round Town: St. Patrick's Day

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events going on Round Town this weekend.

St. Patrick's Day Parade Shamrock Festival

  • Downtown Roanoke
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Parade 11 a.m.
  • Activities including, entertainment, a kids zone, craft vendors and more.

Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra's Spring Concert

  • Heritage United Methodist Church, Lynchburg
  • Saturday 3 p.m.
  • Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students.  

The Barter Players' present "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer."

  • Academy Center of the Arts
  • Sunday 3 p.m.
  • Join Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn on an exciting adventure. 
  • Tickets start at $14.

Virginia's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade

  • Sunday 3 p.m.  
  • The parade begins at the Loop Street parking lot, continuing to Ridgeway Street where you can lift a glass to toast St. Patrick.

