Round Town: 5Ks and Monster Jam

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Monster Jam

  • Six trucks will vie for Roanoke champion title
  • Berglund Center
  • Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.
  • Admission starts at $15

Virginia Family Expo

  • Bouncy houses, music, toys and more
  • Salem Civic Center
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Admission:  Free

Point of Honor 5K

  • Supports organ, tissue and eye donation
  • Saturday 9 a.m.
  • 9th & Jefferson Streets in Lynchburg

Kid's Fishing Day

  • Natural Bridge State Park
  • newly released brook trout
  • kids 12 and under

Blacksburg Community Band Spring Concert

  • "Celebrating the Music of Steve Brown"
  • Sunday 3 p.m.
  • Blacksburg High School
  • Admission:  Free

Bull and Oyster Festival

  • Bluegrass, BBQ, oysters and more
  • Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Virginia Horse Center
  • Admission: $45

Color Fun Run 5K

  • Supports PTAs of Crystal Spring and Garden City Elementary Schools
  • Theme:  Superhero
  • Registration: $35
  • Saturday 9:30 a.m.
  • Rivers Edge North in Roanoke

 

