Round Town: 5Ks and Monster Jam

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Monster Jam

Six trucks will vie for Roanoke champion title

Berglund Center

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Admission starts at $15

Virginia Family Expo

Bouncy houses, music, toys and more

Salem Civic Center

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Point of Honor 5K

Supports organ, tissue and eye donation

Saturday 9 a.m.

9th & Jefferson Streets in Lynchburg

Kid's Fishing Day

Natural Bridge State Park

newly released brook trout

kids 12 and under

Blacksburg Community Band Spring Concert

"Celebrating the Music of Steve Brown"

Sunday 3 p.m.

Blacksburg High School

Admission: Free

Bull and Oyster Festival

Bluegrass, BBQ, oysters and more

Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia Horse Center

Admission: $45

Color Fun Run 5K

Supports PTAs of Crystal Spring and Garden City Elementary Schools

Theme: Superhero

Registration: $35

Saturday 9:30 a.m.

Rivers Edge North in Roanoke

