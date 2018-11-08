Round Town: arts and crafts

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Berglund Special Events Center, Roanoke
- Dozens of vendors will be there, featuring a wide range of products.
- All money raised goes to the Junior League of Roanoke Valley to support the community.
- Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission is $12 at the door.
December '63: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
- Historic Masonic Theatre, Clifton Forge
- Enjoy hits from Frankie Valli and The Four Season from the Broadway blockbuster musical.
- Friday 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets start at $20.
- Downtown Wytheville
- Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Many crafters and artisans from the region will be there, selling their creations.
The Jefferson Choral Society's Holiday Craft Fair
- Moose Lodge 715, Lynchburg
- Dozens of vendors will be there, selling art, crafts, jewelry, Christmas decorations and more.
- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
