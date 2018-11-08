Round Town

Round Town: arts and crafts

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

The Stocked Market

  • Berglund Special Events Center, Roanoke
  • Dozens of vendors will be there, featuring a wide range of products.
  • All money raised goes to the Junior League of Roanoke Valley to support the community. 
  • Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.  
  • Admission is $12 at the door.

December '63: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

  • Historic Masonic Theatre, Clifton Forge
  • Enjoy hits from Frankie Valli and The Four Season from the Broadway blockbuster musical.  
  • Friday 7:30 p.m.
  • Tickets start at $20.  

Art at the Crossroads

  • Downtown Wytheville
  • Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Many crafters and artisans from the region will be there, selling their creations. 

The Jefferson Choral Society's Holiday Craft Fair

  • Moose Lodge 715, Lynchburg 
  • Dozens of vendors will be there, selling art, crafts, jewelry, Christmas decorations and more. 
  • Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

