Round Town: arts and crafts

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

The Stocked Market

Berglund Special Events Center, Roanoke

Dozens of vendors will be there, featuring a wide range of products.

All money raised goes to the Junior League of Roanoke Valley to support the community.

Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $12 at the door.

December '63: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Historic Masonic Theatre, Clifton Forge

Enjoy hits from Frankie Valli and The Four Season from the Broadway blockbuster musical.

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $20.

Art at the Crossroads

Downtown Wytheville

Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Many crafters and artisans from the region will be there, selling their creations.

The Jefferson Choral Society's Holiday Craft Fair

Moose Lodge 715, Lynchburg

Dozens of vendors will be there, selling art, crafts, jewelry, Christmas decorations and more.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

