Round Town: ballet and music

Get ready for summer as the Roanoke Boat Show returns to the Berglund Center this weekend. Dealers from around the region will be there with everything boating enthusiasts will need for the season. Admission is free. It's Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Jefferson Choral Society presents "The 70s: A Rock and Roll Explosion." The adult choir will present the thrilling sounds of 1970s rock and roll. There's a concert Saturday night at 7:30 and on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. Tickets are $20 for adults.

Jump in the icy cold waters of the New River at the Polar Plunge on Saturday. It's $100 to take the plunge, with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics of Virginia. It's Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bisset Park in Radford.

Enjoy the Classic Strings Duo at the Wytheville Concert Series on Saturday. Also performing is the Wythe Bow and String Orchestra. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

The Roanoke Ballet Theatre performs "An Evening of Classics and Premieres" Friday night in Lynchburg. The show will include excepts from two classic ballets, including Don Quixote. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Tickets start at 410.

