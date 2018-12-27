Round Town: basketball and holiday lights

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.
K-Guard Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament
- Salem Civic Center
- Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Teams from the region will compete.
- One day tickets are $8 with three day passes costing $20.
Chris Michael Family Magic Show
- Historic Masonic Theatre, Clifton Forge
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
- Chris Michael, who has been featured on America's Got Talent, will perform in this fundraiser for the local YMCA.
- Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children.
- Hotel Roanoke
- Vote for your favorite design by making a donation.
- Proceeds benefit the United Way.
- The trees will remain on display through New Year's Day.
- Felts Park, Galax.
- The free light show is choreographed to favorite holiday tunes.
- You can enjoy it nightly until 11 p.m.
- Bedford Area Welcome Center
- See the 28 trees, decorated by local businesses and organizations.
- $1 gets you a vote for your favorite with proceeds benefiting non-profits.
- The trees remain on display until January 4th.
