Round Town: basketball and holiday lights

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

K-Guard Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament

Salem Civic Center

Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Teams from the region will compete.

One day tickets are $8 with three day passes costing $20.

Chris Michael Family Magic Show

Historic Masonic Theatre, Clifton Forge

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Chris Michael, who has been featured on America's Got Talent, will perform in this fundraiser for the local YMCA.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children.

Fashions for Evergreens

Hotel Roanoke

Vote for your favorite design by making a donation.

Proceeds benefit the United Way.

The trees will remain on display through New Year's Day.

High Country Lights

Felts Park, Galax.

The free light show is choreographed to favorite holiday tunes.

You can enjoy it nightly until 11 p.m.

Festival of Trees

Bedford Area Welcome Center

See the 28 trees, decorated by local businesses and organizations.

$1 gets you a vote for your favorite with proceeds benefiting non-profits.

The trees remain on display until January 4th.



