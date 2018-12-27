Round Town

Round Town: basketball and holiday lights

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

K-Guard Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament

  • Salem Civic Center
  • Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Teams from the region will compete.  
  • One day tickets are $8 with three day passes costing $20.

Chris Michael Family Magic Show

  • Historic Masonic Theatre, Clifton Forge
  • Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
  • Chris Michael, who has been featured on America's Got Talent, will perform in this fundraiser for the local YMCA.  
  • Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children.  

Fashions for Evergreens

  • Hotel Roanoke
  • Vote for your favorite design by making a donation.  
  • Proceeds benefit the United Way.  
  • The trees will remain on display through New Year's Day.

High Country Lights

  • Felts Park, Galax.  
  • The free light show is choreographed to favorite holiday tunes.  
  • You can enjoy it nightly until 11 p.m.

Festival of Trees

  • Bedford Area Welcome Center
  • See the 28 trees, decorated by local businesses and organizations.  
  • $1 gets you a vote for your favorite with proceeds benefiting non-profits.  
  • The trees remain on display until January 4th.
     

