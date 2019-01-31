Round Town

Round Town: basketball, music and more

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

2019 Winterfest Beach Bash

  • Salem Civic Center
  • Friday, 7 p.m.
  • The Band of Oz will perform beach music classic.

Adam Ward Classic

  • Salem High School gym
  • Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
  • The high school basketball tournament is in memory of the news photographer, who was killed on the job in 2015.  
  • Admission to the tournament is $10, with proceeds going to the Adam Ward Scholarship Fund.  

Monster Truck Wars

  • Appalachian Regional Exposition Center, Wytheville
  • Predator, Full Boar, Krazy Train and more will compete.  
  • There are shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.  
  • Admission starts at $12.

Board Game Day

  • Martinsville Library
  • Face off against your friends at a number of board games. 
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clifton Forge Blues Festival

  • Historic Masonic Theatre
  • Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m.
  • The Bobby Blackhat Band, Jackie Scott and the Housewreckers and Parker and Gray will perform.
  • Tickets start at $25.

