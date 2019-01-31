Round Town: basketball, music and more

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

2019 Winterfest Beach Bash

Salem Civic Center

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Band of Oz will perform beach music classic.

Adam Ward Classic

Salem High School gym

Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The high school basketball tournament is in memory of the news photographer, who was killed on the job in 2015.

Admission to the tournament is $10, with proceeds going to the Adam Ward Scholarship Fund.

Monster Truck Wars

Appalachian Regional Exposition Center, Wytheville

Predator, Full Boar, Krazy Train and more will compete.

There are shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Admission starts at $12.

Board Game Day

Martinsville Library

Face off against your friends at a number of board games.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clifton Forge Blues Festival

Historic Masonic Theatre

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m.

The Bobby Blackhat Band, Jackie Scott and the Housewreckers and Parker and Gray will perform.

Tickets start at $25.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.