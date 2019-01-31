Round Town: basketball, music and more

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Salem Civic Center
- Friday, 7 p.m.
- The Band of Oz will perform beach music classic.
- Salem High School gym
- Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
- The high school basketball tournament is in memory of the news photographer, who was killed on the job in 2015.
- Admission to the tournament is $10, with proceeds going to the Adam Ward Scholarship Fund.
- Appalachian Regional Exposition Center, Wytheville
- Predator, Full Boar, Krazy Train and more will compete.
- There are shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Admission starts at $12.
- Martinsville Library
- Face off against your friends at a number of board games.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Historic Masonic Theatre
- Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m.
- The Bobby Blackhat Band, Jackie Scott and the Housewreckers and Parker and Gray will perform.
- Tickets start at $25.
