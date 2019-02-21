Round Town: boats and icy water

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Roanoke Boat Show

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Friday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Compare products and see what dealers have to offer as you prepare to get out on the water.

Admission is free.

New River Polar Plunge Festival

Bisset Park, Radford

Saturday 11 a.m.

Take a plunge into the 40 degree water of the New River, while helping Special Olympics of Virginia.

For $100 you can dip into the icy water.

In addition, there's music, a costume contest and more.

"Our Town"

Averett University, Danville

Nightly through Saturday, 7 p.m.

The fictional town of Grover's Corners comes to life.

Admission is $10.

Gospel Fest 2019

Memorial Chapel, Sweet Briar College

Friday 7 p.m.

Enjoy music, performed by soloists and gospel choirs.

