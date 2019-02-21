Round Town: boats and icy water

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Berglund Center, Roanoke
- Friday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Compare products and see what dealers have to offer as you prepare to get out on the water.
- Admission is free.
New River Polar Plunge Festival
- Bisset Park, Radford
- Saturday 11 a.m.
- Take a plunge into the 40 degree water of the New River, while helping Special Olympics of Virginia.
- For $100 you can dip into the icy water.
- In addition, there's music, a costume contest and more.
- Averett University, Danville
- Nightly through Saturday, 7 p.m.
- The fictional town of Grover's Corners comes to life.
- Admission is $10.
- Memorial Chapel, Sweet Briar College
- Friday 7 p.m.
- Enjoy music, performed by soloists and gospel choirs.
