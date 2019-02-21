Round Town

Round Town: boats and icy water

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Roanoke Boat Show

  • Berglund Center, Roanoke
  • Friday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Compare products and see what dealers have to offer as you prepare to get out on the water.
  • Admission is free.

New River Polar Plunge Festival

  • Bisset Park, Radford
  • Saturday 11 a.m.
  • Take a plunge into the 40 degree water of the New River, while helping Special Olympics of Virginia.
  • For $100 you can dip into the icy water.  
  • In addition, there's music, a costume contest and more.

"Our Town"

  • Averett University, Danville
  • Nightly through Saturday, 7 p.m.
  • The fictional town of Grover's Corners comes to life.
  • Admission is $10.

Gospel Fest 2019

  • Memorial Chapel, Sweet Briar College
  • Friday 7 p.m.
  • Enjoy music, performed by soloists and gospel choirs.  

