Round Town: carnivals and fairs

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

It's fun for the whole family at the Salem Fair. Enjoy the rides, food, entertainment and more. It 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. today and tomorrow and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free but bring more for the rides and food. You can get a ride wristband for $15 to $27.

Take in the last weekend of the Buchanan Community Carnival. Take the family on the rides, for the entertainment, a Carnival Burger or the world famous fries. It's tonight through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ride wristbands are $25.

Enjoy beautiful gardens at the New River Valley Garden Tour. There are seven gardens to tour, food trucks, artists and musicians. Proceeds benefit library programs. It's Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of.

Appomattox Court House holds its annual traditional Civil War base ball game. The Union Provost Guard will take on Townsfolk. Local rules include batters being called out if a hit is caught on one bounce and soaking, or hitting the runner with the ball between bases. The game starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, with additional events to follow.

