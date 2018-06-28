Round Town

Round Town: carnivals and music

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Buchanan Community Carnival  

  • Enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more.  
  • Runs through July 7th, except Sunday.
  • 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly
  • Admission is free, but bring money for the rides and food.  

Praise at Windy Hill

  • Fundraiser for those affected by tornadoes in Amherst County.  
  • It's an afternoon of gospel music, with food vendors, children's activities and more.  
  • Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Rock of the 80s Tour

  • Roanoke's Dr. Pepper Park 
  • The Motels and The Romantics will preform.  
  • Tickets start at $25.  
  • Friday night at 6 p.m.

Floyd Center for the Arts House and Garden Tour  

  • Get a look at several homes, showing the history and style of the region.  
  • Tours run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.  
  • Tickets are $30.

Summer Sunset Series

  • Ridgeway Town Park
  • "The Impacts" will perform a mix of disco, rock-n-roll and beach music.  
  • There's also food, drink and adult beverages.  
  • It's Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

Blacksburg for Restaurant Week  

  • More than two dozen restaurants are taking part, offering dozens of deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.  
  • Restaurant Week ends on Saturday.

Rock'n 4 Autism

  • Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista
  • Ten bands will perform.  
  • There's also food, vendors, a kid's zone and more.  
  • Proceeds benefit the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.  
  • It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.  
  • Admission is $5.

 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.