Round Town: carnivals and music

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more.
- Runs through July 7th, except Sunday.
- 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly
- Admission is free, but bring money for the rides and food.
- Fundraiser for those affected by tornadoes in Amherst County.
- It's an afternoon of gospel music, with food vendors, children's activities and more.
- Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
- Roanoke's Dr. Pepper Park
- The Motels and The Romantics will preform.
- Tickets start at $25.
- Friday night at 6 p.m.
Floyd Center for the Arts House and Garden Tour
- Get a look at several homes, showing the history and style of the region.
- Tours run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
- Tickets are $30.
- Ridgeway Town Park
- "The Impacts" will perform a mix of disco, rock-n-roll and beach music.
- There's also food, drink and adult beverages.
- It's Saturday starting at 7 p.m.
Blacksburg for Restaurant Week
- More than two dozen restaurants are taking part, offering dozens of deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
- Restaurant Week ends on Saturday.
- Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista
- Ten bands will perform.
- There's also food, vendors, a kid's zone and more.
- Proceeds benefit the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.
- It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Admission is $5.
