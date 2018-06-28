Round Town: carnivals and music

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Buchanan Community Carnival

Enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more.

Runs through July 7th, except Sunday.

6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly

Admission is free, but bring money for the rides and food.

Praise at Windy Hill

Fundraiser for those affected by tornadoes in Amherst County.

It's an afternoon of gospel music, with food vendors, children's activities and more.

Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Rock of the 80s Tour

Roanoke's Dr. Pepper Park

The Motels and The Romantics will preform.

Tickets start at $25.

Friday night at 6 p.m.

Floyd Center for the Arts House and Garden Tour

Get a look at several homes, showing the history and style of the region.

Tours run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $30.

Summer Sunset Series

Ridgeway Town Park

"The Impacts" will perform a mix of disco, rock-n-roll and beach music.

There's also food, drink and adult beverages.

It's Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

Blacksburg for Restaurant Week

More than two dozen restaurants are taking part, offering dozens of deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Restaurant Week ends on Saturday.

Rock'n 4 Autism

Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista

Ten bands will perform.

There's also food, vendors, a kid's zone and more.

Proceeds benefit the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.

It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $5.

