Round Town: cars and carnival

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Roanoke
- Friday-Saturday
- Williamson Road is Cruise Central Friday night at cars travel up and down the strand from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- On Saturday, there's a car show in downtown Roanoke where more than 300 cars are expected.
- Then, head to the Virginia Museum of Transportation for an outdoor party. See the museum's antique locomotives, while enjoying food, a beer garden and live music.
- Through July 6th, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Enjoy the rides, food, entertainment and more.
- You can get a ride wristband for $15 or $25.
- Floyd
- Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Five homes will be open, showing the diversity and style of Floyd County.
- Tickets are $30 with Proceeds supporting arts in the community.
- Main Street Plaza, Danville
- Thursday 6:30 p.m.
- Wayne Euliss, an Elvis tribute show.
