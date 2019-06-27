Round Town

Round Town: cars and carnival

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Star City Motor Madness

  • Roanoke
  • Friday-Saturday
  • Williamson Road is Cruise Central Friday night at cars travel up and down the strand from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.  
  • On Saturday, there's a car show in downtown Roanoke where more than 300 cars are expected.  
  • Then, head to the Virginia Museum of Transportation for an outdoor party.  See the museum's antique locomotives, while enjoying food, a beer garden and live music.

Buchanan Community Carnival

  • Through July 6th, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Enjoy the rides, food, entertainment and more. 
  • You can get a ride wristband for $15 or $25.  

House and Garden Tour

  • Floyd
  • Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Five homes will be open, showing the diversity and style of Floyd County. 
  • Tickets are $30 with Proceeds supporting arts in the community.  

Music on Main

  • Main Street Plaza, Danville
  • Thursday 6:30 p.m.
  • Wayne Euliss, an Elvis tribute show.
     

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.