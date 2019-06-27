Round Town: cars and carnival

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Star City Motor Madness

Roanoke

Friday-Saturday

Williamson Road is Cruise Central Friday night at cars travel up and down the strand from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, there's a car show in downtown Roanoke where more than 300 cars are expected.

Then, head to the Virginia Museum of Transportation for an outdoor party. See the museum's antique locomotives, while enjoying food, a beer garden and live music.

Buchanan Community Carnival

Through July 6th, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Enjoy the rides, food, entertainment and more.

You can get a ride wristband for $15 or $25.

House and Garden Tour

Floyd

Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Five homes will be open, showing the diversity and style of Floyd County.

Tickets are $30 with Proceeds supporting arts in the community.

Music on Main

Main Street Plaza, Danville

Thursday 6:30 p.m.

Wayne Euliss, an Elvis tribute show.



