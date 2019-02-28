Round Town

Round Town: cars and food

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

MDA Car Show

  • Berglund Center, Roanoke
  • Friday-Sunday
  • Enjoy two floors of cars and vendors.  There's also a model car contest and silent auction.
  • Admission is $12 or you can get a weekend pass for $25.

Dr. Seuss' Birthday

  • Martinsville Library
  • Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon
  • Celebrate the birthday of Theodor Geisel
  • There will be games, crafts, and activities.

Downtown Lexington Restaurant Week

  • Through Sunday
  • There are breakfast and lunch specials for $10 and dinner for $20 or $30. 

