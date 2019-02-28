Round Town: cars and food

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Berglund Center, Roanoke
- Friday-Sunday
- Enjoy two floors of cars and vendors. There's also a model car contest and silent auction.
- Admission is $12 or you can get a weekend pass for $25.
- Martinsville Library
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon
- Celebrate the birthday of Theodor Geisel
- There will be games, crafts, and activities.
Downtown Lexington Restaurant Week
- Through Sunday
- There are breakfast and lunch specials for $10 and dinner for $20 or $30.
