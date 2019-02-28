Round Town: cars and food

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

MDA Car Show

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Friday-Sunday

Enjoy two floors of cars and vendors. There's also a model car contest and silent auction.

Admission is $12 or you can get a weekend pass for $25.

Dr. Seuss' Birthday

Martinsville Library

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Celebrate the birthday of Theodor Geisel

There will be games, crafts, and activities.

Downtown Lexington Restaurant Week

Through Sunday

There are breakfast and lunch specials for $10 and dinner for $20 or $30.

