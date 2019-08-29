Round Town: cars and kid fest

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Hillsville Flea Market, Hillsville

Get an early jump on holiday shopping at the Hillsville Flea Market. Around 2,500 vendors will be set up, selling just about everything. It runs Friday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nearly 400,000 people are expected to attend.

Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show, Salem

The Salem Civic Center is home to the Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show. Take a look at dozens of cars and take part in scavenger hunts. It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Labor Day Parade, Roanoke

The Western Virginia Labor Federation holds its annual Labor Day Parade. It will include labor unions, law enforcement, emergency services and more. The parade begins Saturday at 11 a.m. on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke.

Big Lick Kid Fest, Salem

Take the family to the Salem Civic Center for Big Lick Kid Fest. There are interactive games, a petting zoo, rock walls, face painting and more. It's Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $8.

