Round Town: cars and races

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here's a look at some of the events happening Round Town this weekend. 

The Sedalia Center in holds SedaliaFest.  This year, it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.  There's Woodstock-era music, tie dye, food, hippie contests and more.  Admission is $10 in advance.  It's Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Old Fiddlers Convention continues through Saturday at Felts Park in Galax.  Enjoy great country and mountain music from musicians from across the country.  Tickets are $7 today, $11 tomorrow and $13 on Saturday.  

Head to Miller Park Pool in Lynchburg for the Great Cardboard Boat Race.  Design, build, race or sink your own boat.  It's $10 to enter.  It's Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pulaski Yankees will hold a charity softball game.  LewisGale and Carilion will face off, raising money for the American Heart Association.  Tickets are $5.  The game is Sunday at 2 p.m. at Calfee Park.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation holds Car-B-Que.  Enjoy classic cars, food, music and craft beer.  It's Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
 

