Round Town: cars and races

Here's a look at some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

The Sedalia Center in holds SedaliaFest. This year, it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. There's Woodstock-era music, tie dye, food, hippie contests and more. Admission is $10 in advance. It's Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Old Fiddlers Convention continues through Saturday at Felts Park in Galax. Enjoy great country and mountain music from musicians from across the country. Tickets are $7 today, $11 tomorrow and $13 on Saturday.

Head to Miller Park Pool in Lynchburg for the Great Cardboard Boat Race. Design, build, race or sink your own boat. It's $10 to enter. It's Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pulaski Yankees will hold a charity softball game. LewisGale and Carilion will face off, raising money for the American Heart Association. Tickets are $5. The game is Sunday at 2 p.m. at Calfee Park.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation holds Car-B-Que. Enjoy classic cars, food, music and craft beer. It's Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.