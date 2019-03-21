Round Town: circus and musicals

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Salem Civic Center
- Enjoy the acts, animals and acrobats.
- There are shows tonight and tomorrow night, three on Saturday and two on Sunday.
- Tickets are $19 for adults and $8 for children.
Guys and Dolls Jr.
- Pulaski Middle School
- It's the first combined musical with students from both schools taking part.
- Thursday throgh Saturday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
- Admission is $5.
The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy
- Northside High School
- Enjoy all of your favorite Addams Family characters, along with spirited ancestors.
- There are shows tonight and tomorrow night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
