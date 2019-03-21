Round Town

Round Town: circus and musicals

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Kazim Shrine Circus

  • Salem Civic Center
  • Enjoy the acts, animals and acrobats.  
  • There are shows tonight and tomorrow night, three on Saturday and two on Sunday.  
  • Tickets are $19 for adults and $8 for children. 

Guys and Dolls Jr.  

  • Pulaski Middle School
  • It's the first combined musical with students from both schools taking part.  
  • Thursday throgh Saturday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
  • Admission is $5.

The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy

  • Northside High School
  •  Enjoy all of your favorite Addams Family characters, along with spirited ancestors.  
  • There are shows tonight and tomorrow night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m.  
     

