Round Town: circus, wine and music

The Kazim Shrine Circus continues at the Salem Civic Center this weekend. This is the 60th year of the family-friendly event. Enjoy the amazing performances and visit the elephants, camels and ponies. There are shows tonight at 6:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 for adults and $8 for children.

The Wytheville Concert Series kicks off the new year with the Rainier Trio's new program "A Night at the Movies II." Enjoy your movie tunes from Star Wars to Wizard of Oz, Sound of Music and more. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wytheville Commmunity College. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

The Taubman Museum of Art holds the International Wine Festival on Sunday. Sample more than 30 wines from around the world while enjoying live music and hors d'oeuvres and desserts. It's Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Historic Masonic Theatre hosts the Clifton Forge Blues Festival. Bobby "BlackHat" Walters will headline the event. Also performing are groups from Richmond, Charlottesville and Hampton Roads. Tickets start at $15. The show is Saturday night at 6 p.m.

