Round Town: comic-con

ROANOKE: If you are a fan of comics, gaming and anime, head to the Berglund Special Events Center this weekend for Big Lick Comic-con. Dozens of vendors will be there as well as Sean Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy. Tickets start at $12. It run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY: Enjoy good food and help a local charity as the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia holds the Gift of Love Spaghetti Dinner. In addition to the food, there is an auction as well. The fundraiser is Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department.

ROANOKE COUNTY: The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office holds its annual Polar Bear Ride on Saturday. It's a fundraiser for Special Olympics of Virginia. The ride starts at the Fort Lewis Fire Department, heading to Christiansburg, then ending in Salem. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. with the ride at 11 a.m. It's $20 per rider.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Head to Chatham for the Vintage Truck and Tractor Pull. The event includes vintage classes that celebrate the history of tractor pulling. The antique events start at 10 a.m. with the main event happening at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Center. Admission starts at $15.

DANVILLE: Head to the Danville Community Market for the Cabin Fever Music Series. The Castaways will take to the stage Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.