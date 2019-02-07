Round Town: Comics and dancing

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Big Lick Comic-Con

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

The event features comics, celebrity guests and dozens of vendors.

Tickets start at $15.

Daddy Daughter Dance

Lynchburg City Armory

Saturday 6 p.m.

Admission is $7 per person and includes, dancing, refreshments and a photo booth.

Daddy Daughter Dance

Piedmont Arts, Martinsville

Friday 7 p.m.

Arrive in style on the red carpet as you enjoy a night on the dance floor.

You'll get a keepsake photo and refreshments.

$20 per couple



