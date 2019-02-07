Round Town

Round Town: Comics and dancing

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Big Lick Comic-Con

  • Berglund Center, Roanoke
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
  • The event features comics, celebrity guests and dozens of vendors.  
  • Tickets start at $15.

Daddy Daughter Dance

  • Lynchburg City Armory
  • Saturday 6 p.m.
  • Admission is $7 per person and includes, dancing, refreshments and a photo booth.

Daddy Daughter Dance

  • Piedmont Arts, Martinsville
  • Friday 7 p.m.
  • Arrive in style on the red carpet as you enjoy a night on the dance floor.
  • You'll get a keepsake photo and refreshments.  
  • $20 per couple
     

