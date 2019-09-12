Round Town: crafts, music, heritage

Here are some of the events happening this weekend.

Olde Salem Days, Salem

Downtown Salem will be filled with vendors at Olde Salem Days. There will be crafters, artists, food, entertainment and more. It's Saturday from 9 a.m. to

5 p.m.

Greater Virginia Bridal Show, Roanoke

If you're planning a wedding, head to the Berglund Special Events Center for the Greater Virginia Bridal Show. Sample food and deserts, meet the vendors and enjoy a fashion show. Admission is $10. It's Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Henry Street Heritage Festival, Roanoke

Elmwood Park is home to the Henry Street Heritage Festival. The African-American heritage festival features entertainment, crafts, food and more. It's Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

Bassett Heritage Festival

Head to Henry County for the annual Bassett Heritage Festival. There will be food and craft vendors, pancake breakfast, car show and more. It's Saturday at the Historic Train Depot.

Floyd Livestock and County Fair, Floyd

Take the family to the Floyd Livestock and County Fair. Take part in a 5K, enjoy the exhibits, food, and animals. Plus, there's a pageant. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chantilly Festival Farm.

