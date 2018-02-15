Round Town: dinosaurs and bridal shows

ROANOKE: Dinosaurs invade the Berglund Special Events Center this weekend. Jurassic Quest will take your through the Jurassic and Triassic period, letting you experience what its like to live among the creatures, where more than 200 true to like dinosaurs will be set up. It runs Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $18. Parking is $5.

MARTINSVILLE: Head to Uptown Martinsville on Sunday for the Bridal and Prom Show. You'll find everything you need for the big day, including wedding and prom dress and tuxedos, photographers, florists and more. It's Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at New College Institute. Admission is $12 at the door.

BLACKSBURG: A bridal fashion show takes place Saturday in Blacksburg. This is the place to be if you are planning a wedding and need to find vendors. It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a wine tasting from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Days Inn Conference Center. Admission is free.

CLIFTON FORGE: The Clifton Forge Armory hosts the George Washington Train Show. There will be model layouts, vendors, memorabilia and more. Admission is $5. It Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

SALEM: Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa holds its annual Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday. There will be more than 50 tables, set up with crafts, candles, jewelry, food and more. It's Saturday form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Andrew Lewis Middle School. Proceeds will go to scholarships.

