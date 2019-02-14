Round Town: dinosaurs and trains

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.
- Berglund Center, Roanoke
- Friday 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods and experience life with dinosaurs.
- Tickets start at $20.
2019 George Washington Train Show
- Clifton Forge Armory
- Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday noon - 4 p.m.
- Numerous vendors will be there with models, memorabilia, antiques and more.
Cabin Fever Series: Legacy Motown Revue
- Kazim Shrine Temple, Roanoke
- Saturday 6 p.m.
- Admission is $15.
- Historic Academy of Music Theatre, Lynchburg
- Saturday 7:30 p.m.
- Enjoy a night of Broadway and Billboard hits.
- Tickets start at $20.
