Round Town: dinosaurs and trains

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Jurrasic Quest

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Friday 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods and experience life with dinosaurs.

Tickets start at $20.

2019 George Washington Train Show

Clifton Forge Armory

Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday noon - 4 p.m.

Numerous vendors will be there with models, memorabilia, antiques and more.

Cabin Fever Series: Legacy Motown Revue

Kazim Shrine Temple, Roanoke

Saturday 6 p.m.

Admission is $15.

"Chart Toppers of the Past"

Historic Academy of Music Theatre, Lynchburg

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night of Broadway and Billboard hits.

Tickets start at $20.

