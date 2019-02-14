Round Town

Round Town: dinosaurs and trains

Events happening this weekend

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Jurrasic Quest

  • Berglund Center, Roanoke
  • Friday 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods and experience life with dinosaurs. 
  • Tickets start at $20.

2019 George Washington Train Show

  • Clifton Forge Armory
  • Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday noon - 4 p.m.
  • Numerous vendors will be there with models, memorabilia, antiques and more.  

Cabin Fever Series: Legacy Motown Revue

  • Kazim Shrine Temple, Roanoke
  • Saturday 6 p.m.
  • Admission is $15.

"Chart Toppers of the Past"

  • Historic Academy of Music Theatre, Lynchburg
  • Saturday 7:30 p.m.
  • Enjoy a night of Broadway and Billboard hits.  
  • Tickets start at $20.

 

